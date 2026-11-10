Cricket Australia rules out fresh investigation into 2018 ball-tampering scandal

New Delhi:

Cricket Australia (CA) has ruled out reopening its investigation into the ball-tampering scandal 2018. Chief executive Todd Greenberg insisted that recent revelations from Usman Khawaja and David Warner do not provide sufficient grounds for another inquiry.

Meanwhile, the controversy has returned to the spotlight following the release of Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, in which the Australian opener devoted an entire chapter to the Cape Town incident. His account challenged the findings of the original investigation, suggesting that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

Khawaja also claimed that sandpaper had been used during Australia's second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, before the team was caught during the subsequent match in Cape Town. He further revealed that investigators never interviewed him, despite his close proximity to Bancroft throughout the Cape Town Test.

Warner subsequently endorsed Khawaja's account, describing it as "100% accurate". Former Australian squad member Chadd Sayers also supported the claims as reported by Cricinfo.

No benefit in going back: Greenberg

Greenberg, however, maintained that CA had no intention of revisiting the matter, pointing to conflicting accounts from members of the Australian dressing room.

“There's absolutely no benefit in going back. That's the clear position of the CA board. I think it's time we've got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under a previous leadership back in 2018. And you know, trying to second guess decisions from a previous time, or making an assessment through the prism of hindsight, it's not something we want to do,” Greenberg told SEN radio.

The CA chief said conversations with several players over the weekend had reinforced the differences in their recollections. “I don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. I don't think there's anything that can be gained from that.”

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to address the controversy in the coming days. Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh are also scheduled to speak to the media, potentially bringing further responses from members of the 2018 team.

CA's position, however, remains unchanged despite renewed questions surrounding one of Australian cricket's most controversial episodes.

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