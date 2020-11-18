Cricket Australia reveals Justin Langer's 1994 letter to Donald Bradman; Here's how Sir Don replied

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/CRICKET AUSTRALIA It was in August 1994 when a 23-year-old Justin Langer wrote to Sir Don Bradman on how to become a successful Test cricketer.

It was in August that year when a 23-year-old Langer wrote to Bradman on how to become a successful Test cricketer.

Langer approached Bradman a few days prior to the tour to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He begins the letter with writing, "I feel a little bit shy about writing this letter, but I felt you may be able to offer me a little advice which may help me achieve my goal of becoming a very successful Test cricketer."

Through the course of the letter, he also asks the Aussie batting great on advice on how to tackle medium pace bowling.

Langer received a reply from Bradman, and talking about the same to Cricket Australia, the Aussie head coach said, "As well as giving me valuable technical advice, Sir Donald told me he always played to have fun because he loved cricket."

"His letter to me is a treasured memory on my study wall. I see it every day when I'm at home".

Bradman, in his reply, wrote, "Thank you for your letter. You flatter me by suggesting that an old octogenarian like my can help you with your cricket".

"You mention specially the medium pacers and the slight problem you have with them. Against them, I always started to move just before the delivery by going slightly back and across. In fact, the main basis of my batting was back play because I think this gives the batsman greater flexibility in many shots and taking the initiative than the forward player who becomes stuck in a grove," Bradman said further while replying to Langer.

Langer went on to play 105 Tests for Australia, and etched his name in history books as one of the most successful opening batsmen in the longest format of the game.