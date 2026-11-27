The sandpaper gate scandal surrounding Cricket Australia since 2018 has once again flared up with the recent comments of former cricketer Usman Khawaja. Writing in his newly released biography, Khawaja revealed that every player in the squad was involved in the use of sandpaper on the ball against South Africa.

An allegation that the likes of Starc and Cummins have denied, whereas Warner and Bancroft, who actually faced bans, came forward and revealed that Khawaja was telling the truth and that every player knew about the use of sandpaper and everyone in the squad was responsible for the same.

With the sandpaper storm brewing once again, Cricket Australia took centre stage and announced the formation of a forum that will re-investigate the sandpaper gate scandal. It is interesting to note that the forum will allow players and support staff from that tour to share their accounts, but the CA Board will not have access to individual testimonies.

The forum will be covering the various ball-management practices in the team during the 2017-18 and the forum will be led by independent senior counsel Fiona McLeod AO SC, and players will be allowed to speak their mind in private.

David Boon gave his take on the ongoing situation

Furthermore, CA Chair David Boon took centre stage and expressed how grateful he is to Fiona McLeod for leading the forum and reflected on how it is a safe environment for players to give a safe account of what happened back in 2018.

“We’re grateful to Fiona McLeod AO SC for agreeing to lead the Independent Forum which has been designed to give voice to all the players and staff on the 2018 Test tour of South Africa. This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA Board with relevant information including about the events of that tour and resultant investigation,” Boon was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“We are acutely aware of the enormous toll the renewed focus on this tour eight years ago has had on those involved and their welfare remains our main priority. This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for CA to listen and learn,” he added.

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