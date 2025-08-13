Cricket Australia raises alarm on Test cricket's sustainability amid financial strains Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg warns Test cricket could become financially unsustainable for some nations, urging fewer, high-stakes matches. He backs a two-tier system to preserve the format’s value amid the rise of shorter formats.

Sydney:

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has sounded a sobering warning about the future of Test cricket, cautioning that the format risks becoming financially unsustainable for several cricketing nations. His remarks came at a time when global cricket continues to shift toward shorter, more commercially viable formats.

In his first major statements since taking over from Nick Hockley in March, Greenberg emphasised the need for Test cricket to become more exclusive, arguing that limiting its frequency could help preserve both its relevance and its economic feasibility.

“Scarcity in Test cricket is our friend, not our foe. I don't think everyone in world cricket needs to aspire to play Test cricket, and that might be OK. We're literally trying to send countries bankrupt if we force them to try to play Test cricket,” said Greenberg as quoted by the BBC.

The warning taps into broader concerns about the widening resource gap across international cricket. While marquee Test series involving the likes of India, England, and Australia continue to draw attention, smaller boards often struggle to fund the logistical and infrastructural demands of five-day matches.

ICC in search for a better model for WTC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently initiated discussions on revamping the World Test Championship structure, appointing an eight-member working group led by new CEO Sanjog Gupta. The group is evaluating the possibility of a two-division model to improve competitiveness and viability.

In the meantime, Greenberg noted the importance of investing in the right places and focusing on the quality over quantity. Citing the example of the Ashes, Greenberg noted that it is profitable because it holds importance to both England and Australia.

“We need to make sure we invest in the right spaces to play Test cricket where it means something and has jeopardy. That's why the Ashes will be as enormous and profitable as it is - because it means something,” Greenberg added.

Meanwhile, the proposed changes have encountered resistance. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly raised concerns about a two-tier structure potentially limiting access to high-revenue series against powerhouses like India and Australia.

Greenberg acknowledged those concerns but called for balance and long-term thinking. “We wouldn’t want, as England, if we go through a fallow period, to fall into Division Two and not play Australia or India. That simply couldn’t happen. Common sense needs to prevail,” he noted.