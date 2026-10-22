Cricket Australia issues a two-game suspension to Megan Schutt; Check details

In a major development, CA (Cricket Australia) has come forward and issued a two-game suspension to star seamer Megan Schutt. It is worth noting that Schutt has been suspended for not adhering to the strict rules regarding the use of prescription medication.

She will be missing the upcoming third T20I of the ongoing series against New Zealand women and will also go on to miss the season opener of the WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) as well.

She accepted the penalty put upon her as it happened during the off period for the national team before their series against Bangladesh. Regarding the same matters, Cricket Australia also came forward with a statement.

"The breach was a failure to adhere to requirements under the Sports Science and Sports Medicine guidelines with regard to prescription medication, This relates to a single incidence which occurred while out of competition and was not for performance enhancing purposes. The two-match ban includes all international and domestic cricket. We will continue to provide appropriate support to Megan and reinforce the standards and responsibilities expected of everyone representing our game,” the statement read

Schutt also released a statement after her suspension announcement

After her suspension was made official, Megan Schutt also came forward and released a statement of her own. She talked about how she accepts the punishment put upon her and apologised the fans for not meeting the standards that are expected from a player of her calibre.

"I fully accept the penalty handed down and apologise for failing to meet the standards expected of me. I'm sorry for the attention this has caused and appreciate the support I've received. While this occurred out of competition and was not performance related, I understand that I am responsible for following the Sports Science and Sports Medicine Guidelines, which players receive regular education on, and I should have adhered to these guidelines,” Schutt said.

It is interesting to note that the usage of prescription medicines that do not enhance performance is permitted, but there are strict guidelines in place that need to be adhered to.

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