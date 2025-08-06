Cricket Australia explores private investment for BBL, not ready to bring changes to Test traditions Cricket Australia is exploring private investment in the Big Bash League to boost its global standing behind the IPL. CEO Todd Greenberg says no changes will affect iconic Tests, while a BCG report confirms the BBL is healthy but needs future planning.

Sydney:

Cricket Australia (CA) is once again considering the possibility of allowing private investment into the Big Bash League (BBL), as part of a broader strategy to elevate the competition to the second-best T20 league globally, just behind the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While discussions around private ownership have been ongoing since 2011, CA had long resisted such changes, primarily to retain full control over the league’s operations and ensure scheduling power remained aligned with broadcaster and traditional Test cricket priorities. However, with the dynamics of global cricket shifting rapidly, CA has taken a fresh look at the league’s structure.

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was recently commissioned by CA to review the BBL's current standing and potential. The firm submitted its report last week, recommending changes that include possible adjustments to the league's annual schedule, which typically begins in mid-December, to boost player availability and viewership.

Todd Grenberg doesn’t want change to Test traditions

While CA CEO Todd Greenberg emphasised that no decisions have been finalised, he acknowledged that private investment could be key to driving the league’s growth. However, he also made it clear that traditional fixtures such as the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the New Year’s Test at the SCG would remain untouched.

“I hail from Sydney, so I’d like to return back there at one point in time. So, no, it’s certainly not on the agenda. Well that’s certainly the vision of everyone in cricket here in this country is to make sure that we run a league and we run a T20 tournament that is sitting just beside or behind or adjacent to the IPL,” Greenberg said on SEN Radio.

Greenberg maintained that the BBL remains in a strong position but warned against complacency and believes that private investments can help the league be second to IPL or even compete against it, despite the difficulty.

“It’s going to be very hard to chase the IPL, given the scale of cricket in India, but unashamedly, we want to run a league that comes second. And to do that we’re going to need to make sure that player availability and player salaries are commensurate with everything else that goes on around the world, and there’s one thing you need for that, you need money, you need investment. We’d be naive if we weren’t asking ourselves these questions and making sure we’ve got an eye on what’s next,” he added.