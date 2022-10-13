Cricket Australia contemplates lifting David Warner's captaincy ban

Follow us on Image Source : DAVID WARNER/TWITTER David Warner in action

David Warner's lifetime leadership ban could be lifted as Cricket Australia directors contemplate rewriting the organisation's code of ethics, according to a report.The 35-year-old, who is closing in on 100 T20 Internationals and 100 Test appearances, has been looked upon as a possible candidate for Australia's vacant ODI captain's post.

Why was Warner slammed with a ban of lifetime captaincy?

In the year 2018, Steve Smith and David Warner were found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. While former skipper Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years, Warner was slammed with a lifelong leadership ban.

Warner, Smith, and batter Cameron Bancroft were banned from playing domestic or international cricket as punishment for their roles in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. Warner and Smith had been banned for one year, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Can Warner become captain under current rules?

No. "CA's code would need to be rewritten before Warner's ban could be reviewed, and a rewrite is something directors will discuss at Friday's board meeting in Hobart," a report in the Australian Associated Press said.

The report quoted CA chairman Lachlan Henderson as saying that the organisation's code of ethics could be rewritten if deemed necessary.

"The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution off the field," Henderson said.

"The first step in terms of David's leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed, and the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made.

"Our intention is to review the code as quickly as is practical. It's not in anyone's interest for us to delay that. It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David."

According to the report, CA, however, is wary that any change made to the code in consultation with ethics commissioner Simon Longstaff could have implications on matters beyond Warner.

At the same time, CEO Nick Hockley stressed that players have the right to show they have changed.

"In very simple terms, we are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time," Hockley said.

"Pending tomorrow's discussion, there would then need to be a revision of the code and that would need to be approved by the board."

(Inputs from PTI)

