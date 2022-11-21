Cricket Australia amends 'THIS' policy after talks with Warner, are they hinting towards new T20I captain?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Big decision made by Cricket Australia.

After the T20 World Cup 2022, Cricket Australia made a big decision on Monday. The country's board has amended its code of conduct, which has given way to David Warner to get his leadership ban lifted. According to the amendment, "players and support staff can now apply to have long-term sanctions modified."

In addition to the one-year ban from playing, Warner was handed a lifetime ban on his leadership due to his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. However, after the CA Board requested a Code of Conduct review at its October board meeting, Warner can now get his leadership ban lifted. "Cricket Australia (CA) has amended its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after a review by the CA Head of Integrity (Jacqui Partridge)," CA's statement stated. "Under the changes, players and support staff can now apply to have long-term sanctions modified," it added.

The CA statement added, "Any applications will be considered by a three-person Review Panel, comprising independent Code of Conduct Commissioners, which must be satisfied that exceptional circumstances exist to justify modifying a sanction." CA also stated the ban will be considered to be reviewed only if the player of support staff has demonstrated genuine remorse.

"These circumstances and considerations will include whether the subject of the sanction has demonstrated genuine remorse; the subject's conduct and behaviour since the imposition of the sanction; whether rehabilitation programs have been completed undertaken (if applicable) and the length of time that has passed since the sanction was imposed and whether sufficient time has passed to allow for reform or rehabilitation," the statement further read.

It also mentioned the process of the code of conduct. "The code of conduct states this process: 'Acknowledges that Players and Player Support Personnel are capable of genuine reform or rehabilitation and is intended to provide the Player or Player Support Personnel with an opportunity to resume their previously held positions or responsibilities in specific circumstances. The hearing of an application is not an appeal, or a review of the original sanction imposed," the statement added.

Cricket Australia's chairman Lachlan Henderson had earlier stated that Warner is doing really well on the field and the board looks to get the code of conduct amendment reviewed. He also hinted that leadership conversations with him can be done only in the future.

Is Warner set to be the next T20I captain?

Earlier a player who accepted a sanction under the code of ethics did not had a right to get his matter reviewed.

But with this amendment, the doors to get a sanction review has opened up. Aaron Finch has hung his boots from ODI cricket and is captain of the T20I side only. Recently, Warner stated that he will keep playing T20Is and look to play the 2024 T20 World Cup. Even though Pat Cummins leads Australia in the shortest format, if Warner's ban gets lifted, he will likely lead the team in the shortest format.

