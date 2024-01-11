Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
Cricket at Australian Open 2024: Steve Smith, Novak Djokovic turn centre court into cricket pitch

The star Aussie cricketer and the current world no.1 Tennis ace exchanged their sports at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday. Djokovic also played Basketball with American professional Alan Williams at centre court.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 16:50 IST
Steve Smith and Novak Djokovic
Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith and Novak Djokovic at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on January 11, 2024

Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena turned into a cricket pitch when the current world no.1 Tennis ace Novak Djokovic took the cricket bat and the star Australian batter Steve Smith donned a tennis racquet on Thursday, January 11.  Both superstars exchanged their sports to stun the fans ahead of the Australian Open 2024 tournament.

A special event, A Night with Novak & Friends, was held to kick off the first Grand Slam of the year on Thursday. Djokovic, the defending champion who has won the Australian Open record 10 times, is targeting a 25th major in the next two weeks.

Smith, who recently took the challenge of opening in Test cricket, attended an event and displayed his tennis skills. Steve Smith returned the Serbian's serve to stun the tennis ace and the crowd and then the 24-time Grand Slam winner delivered a cricket shot into the stands.

Meanwhile, Djokovic also entertained the crowd as he played basketball with American professional star Alan Williams at centre court. Australia's star sprinter Peter Bol also attended an event and races with Djokovic. 

More to follow...

