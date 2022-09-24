Cricket Association of Bengal planning to name stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jhulan Goswami in action

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata after legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami, in recognition of her excellent services to the game.

The 39-year -old hails from West Bengal's Chakdaha town in Nadia district and has brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday with India registering a historic series win.

"We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on an annual day," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

"At CAB we give equal importance to women's cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan's achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman's IPL," he added.

Women's cricket's highest wicket-taker, Jhulan, fondly known as 'Chakdah Express', bids adieu to international cricket with over 350 wickets, a feat no bowler has achieved so far. She became the first woman to bowl 10000 deliveries in ODIs.

In her international career, the 39-year-old Jhulan has played 12 Test matches and has scalped 44 wickets, and scored 291 runs. In the 203 ODIs that she played, she scored 1128 runs and picked 253 wickets. When it comes to the T20 format, she has played 68 matches and has taken 56 wickets, and registered a total of 405 runs.

The state cricket body also organised the telecast of her last game at a city theatre.

