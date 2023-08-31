Retired India batter Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Caribbean Premier League

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu's short stint in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League has come to a sudden end as the former India batter has decided to withdraw from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Rayudu was playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and batted thrice aggregating 47 runs at a decent strike rate of 117.50 and an average of 15.66.

His first outing with the bat in the middle came against Jamaica Tallawahs but the veteran failed to trouble the scorers and got dismissed for a duck. He followed it up with a much-improved performance in the next game while playing against Guyana Amazon Warriors and scored 32. The 37-year-old played his third innings against Barbados Royals and scored 15 in a losing cause.

The right-handed batter was signed up as a marquee player by the Evin Lewis-led side and his signing made him only the second Indian player to feature in the Caribbean Premier League after leg spinner Pravin Tambe. Rayudu already retired from international cricket and India's domestic cricket after guiding Chennai Super Kings to their record-fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Rayudu took to 'X' formerly Twitter to announce his decision to end his stint with Patriots.

"Thoroughly enjoyed my short stint at the cpl.. it was a great experience.. thank you

@sknpatriots and @CPL.. wish @sknpatriots all the best for the remainder of the cpl and years going forward.." captioned his post on the social media platform and posted a picture with his Patriots' teammates.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's pacer Blessing Muzarabani has also cut his stint short and left the ongoing edition. Coincidentally, Muzarabani too played three games and snared a scalp at an expensive economy rate of 10.61. In order to fill the void left open by the sudden exits, Patriots have called up an English pair of batter Will Smeed and pacer Benny Howell.

