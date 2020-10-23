COVID-19 impact: England's centrally-contracted cricketers agree 15% pay cut for next twelve months

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's centrally-contracted men's cricketers have agreed to a 15 per cent pay-cut over the next twelve months.

England's centrally-contracted men's cricketers have agreed to a 15 percent reduction in remuneration over the next 12 months, owing to the financial implications due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reached an agreement with the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) over the development.

In a statement on the board's official website, ECB's Managing Director Ashley Giles thanked the players and TEPP for their collaboration in reaching the agreement.

"I would like to thank the players and TEPP for their collaboration, which has enabled us to reach this agreement," Giles said.

"The relationship with our men's players and their representatives (TEPP) is strong, and we need to recognise that our players, led by captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, have conducted themselves with great maturity and responsibility throughout this challenging time."

The chairman of TEPP Richard Bevan said, "These are unprecedented times and once again the players have shown that they fully appreciate the important role they play in helping cricket emerge from this pandemic in as strong a position as possible.

"In agreeing to this revised remuneration package, they have shown great responsibility and unity with the wider game."

Here's the list of England players who are currently contracted:

Test and white-ball contracts: Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Test contracts: James Anderson (Lancashire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

White-ball contracts: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham)

Incremental contracts: Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Pace bowling developmental contracts: Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

