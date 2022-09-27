County Championship: Shubman Gill shines for Glamorgan, inches closer to his ton

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shubman Gill in action

County Championship: The year 2022 is certainly proving out to be something that Shubman Gill might have been waiting for. The youngster started the year with a memorable IPL victory for Gujarat Titans and since then, he has been making major strides in his career. Interestingly, Gill also scored his maiden century this year on India's tour to Zimbabwe. The youngster is only the third Indian player to represent Glamorgan after the likes of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and former India coach Ravi Shastri.

When Glamorgan took on Sussex, it was the English weather that played all kinds of spoilsport for the game, but this certainly did not dampen their spirits, and they notably made very decent progress. With overcast conditions, all eyes were set firmly on Shubman Gill and Glamorgan too was expecting a lot of him, seeing the kind of batting prowess he has at his disposal.

The Indian batter did not disappoint as he scored 91* at a very brisk pace, just off 102 deliveries. The Indian batter was very quick to reach his fifty. In just 61 deliveries, Shubman Gill scored his half-century with the help of 7 fours and 1 six. The opener just did not stop there and before the end of play added another 41 runs to his name. When the play resumes tomorrow, Gill will be eyeing a county hundred which might give him loads of confidence.

Gill left his Glamorgan captain pretty impressed who later stated:

As of now, things look very bright for the Indian youngster who has been criticized for a long period due to his habit of throwing his wicket away. If he continues to perform in the way he is doing now, who knows, he just might break the door that leads to the Indian blues.

