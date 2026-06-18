Could the IPL season start early from 2027? BCCI secretary opens up on scheduling possibility

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 is quite far away. However, despite the tournament being almost a year away, details on what the schedule for the tournament could look like have emerged.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed in an interview that the BCCI is mulling over the possibility of an early start to the IPL season from 2027. This could see the tournament kick off around March 10, instead of the end of March, and end the tournament around May 15 in order to avoid weather disruptions.

"This year, IPL started around the 29th of March, and it was over by the 31st of May. The only thing we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament, after 15th of May, there are issues regarding the weather, particularly in some areas, there is apprehension of having rainfall or the pre-monsoon season starting," Devajit Saikia told PTI.

It is worth noting that Saikia also talked about efforts being made to shift the start of the IPL 2027 a few days earlier to avoid weather disruptions in the latter stages of the tournament, as it is pre-monsoon season across various parts of the country by the time the IPL final arrives.

'We'll make an effort and I have already instructed our general manager games development to look for the windows whether we can start it by 10th of March so that we want to conclude it by 15th of May so that there is no adverse weather conditions in the run-up to the final stages playoff and the finals of the IPL 2027 which will be the 28th edition of IPL," he added.

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Saikia also talked about the expansion of the IPL

Furthermore, Saikia talked about the heavily discussed concept of increasing the number of matches being played in an IPL season. He opined that the idea is not currently feasible, and the two-month window would be very tough to extend, considering the number of foreign players that travel to India to compete in the tournament.

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