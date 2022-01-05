Coronavirus disrupts sports: Full list of matches postponed and players affected due to Omicron variant

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube tested positive for COVID-19.

Secured bio-bubbles, stringent measures all stand soiled when Covid-19 creeps in with its raging effects. Time and again numerous sporting events have been deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though strict measures have been deployed with a majority of games now being played behind the doors, the virus has breached bubbles and brought a screeching halt to many recent cricketing events.

Indiatvnews.com takes a look at recent cricketing events which have either been postponed or are being played with utmost vigilance and caution.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22

While BCCI's white-ball domestic events- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy sailed smoothly, things didn't go the merry way for the red-ball domestic tournament. The current season of the Ranji Trophy has been postponed because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the teams' camps. It all started with seven members from the Bengal's Ranji team testing positive for the infection. Thereafter, news from Mumbai's camp where all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team's video analyst testing positive added further to the misery. In the wake of the same, the governing body of cricket in India- BCCI took the precautionary measure to indefinitely postpone Ranji Trophy, CK Nayudu Trophy, and Women's T20 league due to virus.

England coach Chris Silverwood tests positive

The Three Lions head coach Chris Silverwood tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to go into isolation. Due to this, Chris had to miss the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney. The head coach, however, is expected to be back and join his team for the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart starting on 14th January.

Australia's domestic league postponed

Cricket Australia had to make late changes in their schedule after COVID-19 hit both men's and women's leagues. Two matches of the Women's National cricket league were postponed and Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) also had to bear the consequences after the spike in cases reflected.

West Indies tour of Pakistan 2021

West Indies (WI) team visited Pakistan in December for three T20Is and as likely ODIs but could play only the shortest format of the series. Soon after the T20Is, the ODI leg had to be postponed after five members of the visiting side tested positive. Considering that this series formed part of the ICC Men's cricket world cup super league, the officials decided to reschedule the series to next year.

The Ashes 2021-22

The ongoing Ashes series too suffered big time because of the COVID-19. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins had to miss the second Test against England after he came in contact with a positive case. Another case also rose up in Australia's camp when Travis Head was ruled out of the Sydney Test after testing positive for Corona. Finally, England had something to compete for against Australia as their head coach Chris Silverwood was another positive case from the ongoing series.

Streak of COVID-19 cases in Melbourne Stars camp

As many as 13 players of Melbourne Stars have tested positive in the ongoing Big Bash League. The big names include Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. But, the biggest shock came when their skipper Glenn Maxwell also tested positive leaving his side in disarray.