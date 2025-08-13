Corbin Bosch fined for breaching of ICC Code of Conduct in second T20I win against Australia Star South Africa cricketer Corbin Bosch was found in breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for his send off to Australia's Ben Dwarshuis during the second T20I of the ongoing series against the Men in Yellow.

South Africa’s star all-rounder Corbin Bosch has managed to grab attention after he was fined by the ICC (International Cricket Council) after he was found in breach of the ICC’s Code of Conduct. He was found in a level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct during the recently concluded second T20I of the series against Australia.

Notably, Bosch was fined due to the send-off that he gave to Australia’s Ben Dwarshuis. Dismissing the Aussie, Bosch pointed out the batter’s dugout, signalling him to go.

It is worth noting that Bosch breached Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Furthermore, one demerit point has also been added to Bosch’s record, as it was his first offence in a 24-month period. Speaking of the offence, Bosch admitted to it and accepted the sanction put on him by the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and henceforth, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Proteas’ skipper Aiden Markram reflected on his side’s performance

Speaking of the game between South Africa and Australia, the clash saw the Proteas batting first, and through Dewald Brevis’ 125* run-knock, South Africa posted a total of 218 runs in the first innings and through their exceptional performance with the bat, South Africa limited Australia on a score of 165, winning the game by 53 runs.

After the game, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance. “Nice to take it to the third game. You always worry after going 1-0 down that the third game might be for nothing. Great to get the win. (On Brevis) It was up there (with the best). The boys were just down there laughing. He hits it miles, quite a freakish display tonight, quite chuffed that the world got to see what he can do. He has played a lot of T20s around the world - he is still quite young, he will only get better,” Markram said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

