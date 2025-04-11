Corbin Bosch banned from PSL for one year after making late switch to IPL 2025 After going unsold in the IPL mega auction, Corbin Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the player draft ahead of the PSL 2025 season. But Mumbai Indians picked him as a replacement later and that led to Bosch withdrawing from PSL.

PCB has banned South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year as a penalty for withdrawing from the 2025 season despite being picked at the player draft. Bosch was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi but was later signed by Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement in IPL 2025.

With PSL clashing with the IPL this year, Bosch had to withdraw from Pakistan's T20 league and this led to PCB serving him a legal notice alleging him of breach of contract. In a statement posted on PCB's website, Bosch expressed his regrets for making a late switch to IPL and also apologised to Zalmi's fans.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL, and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community. I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions.

"To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions, and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," Bosch said.

Notably, Bosch is yet to play for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season. He has been named multiple times among substitutes but is yet to officially feature in a game, even as an Impact Player. Coming back to PCB's decision to ban the cricketer, the board was keen to set a precedent to stop making it a norm as PSL is set to clash with the IPL every year.

One of the major reasons PSL moved into the IPL window was to achieve greater certainty around overseas players' availability. Moreover, the player draft also took place after the IPL auction as it ensured that the cricketers who were not picked in the IPL, were selected in PSL. High-profile players like David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Jason Holder, Rassie van der Dussen and Kane Williamson are set to feature in PSL this season. The 10th edition of the tournament is set to commence today with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the opening game in Rawalpindi.