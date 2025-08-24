Cooper Connolly shatters 38-year-old Australia record, breaks Shane Warne's feat with fifer Cooper Connolly starred with a five-wicket haul in the third ODI against South Africa as he shattered a couple of major records. Connolly broke a 38-year-old Australian record and a Shane Warne feat with his 5/22 in the final ODI of the series.

New Delhi:

Australia youngster Cooper Connolly etched his name into the history books as he took a five-wicket haul in the third ODI at Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday, August 24. Connolly, the left-arm finger spinner, took 5/22 in his six overs as Australia handed South Africa their biggest ODI loss in Mackay, registering a 276-run win.

The Aussies had a brilliant day in all the departments with Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green scoring centuries with the bat to set up a daunting total of 431/2 in the third ODI. The bowlers backed them well as the Proteas went way too hard trying to chase down the mammoth and repeat the famous 434 vs 438 that they had done against the same opponent in 2006.

Meanwhile, they could not find the same magic and kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the hosts took a grip on the contest. The pacers struck at the top before Connolly joined the party and then tore the record books apart for Australia.

At 22y and 2d old, Connolly has become the youngest-ever Australian to have taken a five-wicket haul in ODIs. He broke the 38-year-old record previously held by Craig McDermott, who was 202d elder than the left-arm spinner when he had taken his fifer against Pakistan in Lahore in 1987. At 22 years and 204 days of age, McDermott had taken 5/44 in the ODI World Cup 1987 semifinal against Pakistan as he helped his team win the clash by 18 runs.

Youngest Australians to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs:

22y 2d - Cooper Connolly v SA in Mackay, 2025

22y 204d - Craig McDermott v PAK in Lahore, 1987

22y 211d - Mitchell Starc v PAK in Sharjah, 2012

Connolly breaks Warne's record

Meanwhile, Connolly has also shattered a Shane Warne record with his fifer in the dead rubber. Connolly has become the first Australian spinner to have taken a five-fer against the Proteas in ODIs. He now has the best bowling figures for an Australian spinner against South Africa in the format.

The previous record for best figures in this record belonged to the late Warne, who had taken 4/29 in the 1999 ODI World Cup semifinal against the Proteas.

Best bowling figures by Australian spinners against South Africa in ODIs:

1 - Cooper Connolly: 5/22 in 6 overs

2 - Shane Warne: 4/29 in 10 overs

3 - Nathan Hauritz: 4/29 in 8.1 overs

4 - Shane Warne: 4/36 in 10 overs

5 - Shane Warne: 4/40 in 9 overs