Controversy in IND vs NZ match! Why was Amelia Kerr not given run-out despite clear evidence in T20 WC clash?

A controversy erupted in the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in Dubai. New Zealand star Amelia Kerr was adjudged not out despite clear video evidence of the all-rounder being short of her crease during the first innings of the match.

India and New Zealand opened their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with their Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The White Ferns opted to bat first after winning the toss. After making a blistering start, the Women in Blue pulled back the New Zealand side with two quick wickets.

The Indians could have got their third in the 14th over when Kerr was caught short of her crease in an attempt to steal an extra run. But she was not given out. Here is what happened.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 14th over, bowled by Deepti Sharma. Kerr faced the ball and hit it to long-off towards Harmanpreet Kaur. The batters took a single and then as the umpire handed the cap to the bowler Deepti, the tow charged for the second run.

Seeing the batters hurrying for another run, Harmanpreet fired the throw towards the wicketkeeper's end, where Kerr was running. Richa Ghosh collected the ball and affected the run out with Kerr well short of the crease. She was walking back towards the pavilion but the umpires called her back. The umpires were having a detailed discussion with the Indian captain and ruled that the ball had been dead already. Harmanpreet wasn't pleased.

Watch the incident here:

However, Kerr could not make much of the lifeline as she caught at covers in the very next over of Renuka Singh Thakur. New Zealand began strong with Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates taking them to 55/0 from the first six overs. But the Indians staged a comeback with two quick wickets of both the openers.

Despite the wickets falling, Sophie Devine took her team to a strong total of 160 with her 36-ball 57-run knock.