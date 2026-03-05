Controversy hits Pakistan again: Cricketer penalised for misbehaving with female hotel staff during T20 WC

KANDY, Sri Lanka:

After their horrid campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan cricket has been brought to shame once more as an unnamed cricketer was reported and later fined for misbehaving with a female staff member during their stay at a hotel in Kandy. According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, the incident happened before Pakistan’s last Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka.

This is not the first time that controversy has hit Pakistan cricket in such a manner. Haider Ali was arrested by the Manchester police last year on charges of rape during the Pakistan Shaheens’ tour of England. Furthermore, Pakistan team masseur Malang Ali was also reported and fined for misbehaviour with a female staff member on the tour of Malaysia a few years ago.

The unnamed player, however, is expected to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disciplinary committee and is likely to be punished further. The report also stated that the staff shouted for help, and the other staff members came to her rescue. "Before Pakistan's last Super Eight match against Sri Lanka, a Pakistan World Cup squad player misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff member," sources told Telecom Asia Sport.

"The staff shouted and called for help, at which the hotel staff came to her rescue and reported the matter to Pakistan team manager Navaid Cheema," the report said.

"The top management of Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strongly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and fined him for misbehaviour," the report further stated.

Pakistan was eliminated from the T20 World Cup Super 8

It is interesting to note that Pakistan played the entirety of their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in Sri Lanka. Finishing in second place in Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super 8.

However, they failed to put in a good showing and ended up finishing in third place in the second Super 8 group behind England and New Zealand and were ultimately eliminated from the tournament.

