Construction of international stadium likely to begin in Varanasi

Varanasi is likely to get an international cricket stadium soon. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set the foundation of the venue during his scheduled visit on the 24th of March. The construction of the stadium is likely to begin soon and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) may take responsibility for developing the areas surrounding it.

Reports further state that the stadium will be constructed outside the Ganjari village in Varanasi and around 32 acres of land has already been acquired for the same. Moreover, the land owners were given compensation of Rs 121 crore.

This will be Uttar Pradesh's third international stadium and the first in the Purvanchal region. The other two stadiums in the state are Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and Green Park in Kanpur. Currently, there are only two stadiums in Varanasi and they are operated by the sports department. The proposed facility will be the third stadium after Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium.

Notably, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla inspected the area and also held a meeting with the office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). The meeting also included a team of technical experts and a discussion on the international cricket stadium took place.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is currently the largest stadium in the world and has a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators. When will the new stadium in Varanasi be constructed and what will be the construction details are yet to be known.

