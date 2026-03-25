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  4. Connor Esterhuizen produces stunning knock as South Africa seal T20I series vs New Zealand

Connor Esterhuizen produces stunning knock as South Africa seal T20I series vs New Zealand

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Connor Esterhuizen’s explosive 75 powered South Africa to a 33-run win over New Zealand in Christchurch, sealing a 3-2 T20I series victory. The Proteas clinched their first away series under Shukri Conrad with a strong all-round performance.

Connor Esterhuizen
Connor Esterhuizen Image Source : X/Werries_
New Delhi:

South Africa defeated hosts New Zealand by 33 runs to seal the T20I series 3-2. It was a landmark moment for the Proteas, who marked their first away series win in the format under head coach Shukri Conrad.

Batting first in the series decider, South Africa produced their most complete effort of the tour, finishing on 187 for 4. Connor Esterhuizen, who capped a breakthrough series, produced another stunning show, smacking 75 runs off just 33 deliveries. The likes of Wiaan Mulder and Rubin Hermann played some good knocks to help South Africa finish strong after the first innings.

Hermann played a key role in building momentum early in the innings, taking on both pace and spin before his dismissal halted a promising partnership. His departure came via a standout moment in the field, with Nick Kelly producing a diving catch that shifted momentum briefly.

What happened in the second innings?

On the other hand, New Zealand’s response never gathered pace. Missing several frontline batters, including injured captain Tom Latham, the hosts struggled to build partnerships. Bevan Jacobs top-scored with 36, while a 52-run stand with Jimmy Neesham offered brief resistance. However, the required rate continued to climb against a varied South African attack.

Gerald Coetzee delivered a standout performance with the ball, maintaining tight control across his spell and striking late to remove key lower-order batters. His efforts capped a productive series in which he finished among the leading wicket-takers while maintaining impressive economy.

However, the contest was not without errors, as both teams struggled in the field, combining for nine dropped catches, which is the highest recorded in a men’s T20I since detailed ball-by-ball tracking began in 2018.

Despite those lapses, South Africa’s stronger execution in key moments ensured they left New Zealand with a series win and renewed confidence ahead of future assignments.

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