'Connection is with MS Dhoni': Mohammed Kaif offers opinion on Sanju Samson not being named CSK's captain Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif came forward and talked about why Sanju Samson was not announced as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings after he was traded to the side by Rajasthan Royals.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction. With the retentions and releases ahead of the auction secured, the 10 franchises will look to get their hands on the best players in the mini auction ahead of the new edition of the tournament.

One of the biggest trades ahead of the new season has been that of Sanju Samson. The star wicket-keeper batter was traded to Chennai as Rajasthan Royals got Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in his place. Where many expected Samson to be named as the franchise’s captain, CSK took centre stage and announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead the side in the upcoming edition.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif came forward and opined that veteran MS Dhoni might have talked to Samson and convinced him out of the captaincy of the side.

"I think the connection is with MS Dhoni. I think Dhoni would have spoken to him. He picks calls of people who he has to as well when the need is there. I am sure he came into the picture and would have spoken to him about the future. No one can tell him a no as he is highly respected. I think Dhoni would have convinced Sanju. Sanju was successful in leaving RR and going to a good team also. In a year or two thing will move for him to be captain too," he said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif backed the decision to let Gaikwad lead

Furthermore, Kaif talked about how letting Gaikwad lead the five-time champions is the right decision for Chennai and how it could benefit them in the long run.

"It is a right move. CSK value their fans, many of them are upset with Jadeja being traded. Now if Sanju comes and become captain, they would be in a fix to remove Gaikwad also from captaincy after leaving Jadeja. It has already been announced as well,” Kaif said.

Also Read: