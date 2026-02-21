Confident of not qualifying for T20 World Cup final? Pakistan's baffling schedule for ODI series vs Bangladesh

Lahore:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday that the men's national cricket team would be touring Bangladesh for three ODIs next month. However, the scheduling of the tour has left many baffled. As per the official release, the Pakistan cricket team will reach Bangladesh on March 9, the very next day after the T20 World Cup concludes.

If Pakistan make it to the final of the mega event, how are they supposed to travel from Colombo to Dhaka the very next day? Will Pakistan travel to Dhaka the very next day if they win the T20 World Cup? Even though they haven't played their best cricket yet, Pakistan can technically win the mega event yet and it is really baffling to see the PCB announcing their travel to Bangladesh on the very next day.

Is PCB confident of Pakistan not making it to the final of the T20 World Cup? This question certainly comes to one's mind, given the drama that takes place in Pakistan Cricket every other day. Another possibility of confirming such a schedule is that the selectors are resting the players from the T20 World Cup squad for the ODI series. But such a move is unlikely given the talent in the country and several players from WC squad are part of the ODI team too.

The three ODIs are scheduled to be played on March 11, 13 and 15, with all the matches set to be played at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. As per the schedule, the visitors will train on March 10 after reaching the country on the previous day. If the said schedule is followed, Pakistan, even after winning the T20 World Cup, will have to run to catch a flight to Dhaka on March 8.

Pakistan tour of Bangladesh schedule:

March 9 – Pakistan arrival

March 10 – Practice

March 11 – First ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

March 13 – Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

March 15 – Third ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

What is Pakistan's schedule in T20 World Cup?

The Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup is getting underway today with Pakistan facing New Zealand in their opening game. They will face England and co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 24 and 28, respectively. If they qualify for the semifinals, they will play on March 4 in Colombo, and then the final is set to be played on March 8.

