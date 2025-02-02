Concussion substitute Harshit Rana dropped for 5th T20I despite three wickets in fourth match, Shami returns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harshit Rana.

Coming in for Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute in the fourth T20I against England, India have not picked Harshit Rana for the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Harshit picked three wickets after coming in as a concussion replacement for Dube in Pune.

Apart from not picking Harshit, India have made one change to their Starting XI of the fourth T20I with Arshdeep Singh missing out for Mohammed Shami.

England won the toss in the final T20I in Mumbai and opted to bowl first. "We played some good cricket in patches. We should have executed it better though. Need to grab the special moments in the game. There's a good vibe in the team, it's a good venue and it's a great crowd. It's a good wicket, Mark Wood comes back in. Both teams are high-octane. We have four impact subs in our team," Buttler said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav said that they wanted to bat first anyway. "We wanted to bat first, looks a good wicket. I am hoping there won't be much dew. It's going to be a full-packed stadium tonight. We want the boys taking that responsibility, that's what we demand and that's what they are doing. You will fail sometimes, especially when you play that high risk, high reward game. Shami comes back in for Arshdeep Singh.," he said at the toss.

India's Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England's Playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood