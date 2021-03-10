Wednesday, March 10, 2021
     
Compare Babar Azam to Pakistan greats, not Virat Kohli: Abdul Razzaq

IANS IANS
Lahore Published on: March 10, 2021 19:11 IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam should be compared to a former batsman from the same country instead of his India counterpart Virat Kohli, said former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. Razzaq said that Pakistan "has more talent" and if Indians are not comparing players from their country to those in Pakistan, the latter shouldn't reciprocate.

"Firstly, we should not say such a thing (compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam). You can't compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent. If you look at our history, we have so many great players who we can draw comparisons with like Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed," Razzaq said during an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

"Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it's important to hold matches between Pakistan and India and then judge who is a better player," he added.

Razzaq said that Kohli is a good player and has a good record against Pakistan.

"Virat Kohli is a good player and he has performed well against Pakistan. I have nothing against him but if Indians don't compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn't do that as well," he added.

