Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule for day 8

Birmingham| Team India is all geared up for the 8th day of the multi-national sporting event. After a decent day 7 and will one gold and one silver in athletics and powerlifting, the participating members of the Indian contingency will want to emerge victorious and contribute towards improving India's standing on the leaderboard.

Image Source : PTIHima Das in action

It is finally time that India will be witness to six of their finest wrestlers take the mat and unleash the best out of them. Sakshi Mallik, who also happens to be an Olympic medallist will headline India's wrestling campaign alongside Bajrang Punia who is leading the men's wrestling team. In addition to all the wrestling action, team Indi will be seen participating in para table tennis. With Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel playing each of the two semi-finals in Women’s Singles Classes 3-5, team India is assured of a medal. On the other hand, Raj Aravindan Alagar will be seen in action in one of the two semi-finals of men’s classes 3-5.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESSakshi Malik to kickstart her CWG campaign today

After fetching the gold in the quartet Lawn Bowl event, the women’s pair lawn bowls team is ready to take on England in the quarter-finals and are absolute favorites to qualify for the semi-finals and the finals. The Indian women's hockey team is also geared up to take on Australia in the semi-finals.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESPV Sindhu to compete in Women's round of 16 today

Here is India's complete schedule for day 8

Lawn Bowls: England vs India-Women’s Pair Quarter-Finals (1:00 PM IST)

