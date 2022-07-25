Commonwealth Games 2022: Ashwini Ponappa and her aspirations to rewrite history

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@P9ASHWINI) Ashwini Ponappa eyeing a CWG gold

Shuttler Ashwini Ponappa has been sweating it all out in her training sessions as she is gearing up for the Birmingham edition of the Commonwealth Games. Ponappa who has been at the heart of the Indian badminton team is certainly not the same player that she was on her debut, in the 2010 Commonwealth Games that was held in India. Ponappa burst onto the international badminton scene when she scripted a historic victory and clinched the gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

There have been lots of ups and downs in these years. I have changed a lot in 10 years, improved by leaps and bounds, have tons of experience behind me now and it does feel great to make it to the Commonwealth Games team again. I mean, looking back in 2010, it all started there and it was kind of very new for me. Winning the gold was a great moment. I really would like to relive that moment", said Ponappa

What remains though are her thunderous smashes that continue to find their mark, her ability to read the serves and returns of her opponents, and her hunger to win. After five CWG medals, including two gold, a World championships bronze, and two Olympic appearances, the 32-year-old from Coorg is ready to make another splash at the Birmingham Games, starting July 28.

It was with Jwala Gutta that Ashwini earned India's first women's doubles gold medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games, where the team also claimed silver. Four years later, the duo bagged an individual silver. However, the last edition at Gold Coast is something that holds a special place in her heart, as she played a pivotal role in taking India to its maiden mixed team gold.

In 2018, I and Sikki won a bronze but it was the first time we won the team gold which was a superb feeling. This time the challenge is different. I am playing mixed doubles, and not women's doubles, but I am up for it.

"There was a mixed feeling, it was our 16th match and it does take a toll on the mind and body. It so happened that Sikki had an abdominal tear ahead of the finals. So there were lots of factors that we couldn't play our best. So yeah, it was disappointing", Ponappa added.

