Comes from a man who did face surgery to look young: Marlon Samuels hits back at Shane Warne

West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels hit back at Shane Warne after the Aussie great told him to 'get help' after his distasteful comment on Ben Stokes. Samuels took a dig at Warne's face surgery to heat up the argument further.

Samuels posted on Instagram: “Haha I need help is this coming from the first cricketer to do a face surgery to look young.”

The West Indian further made the matter, even worse by describing a hypothetical conversation between the doctor and the former Australian spinner.

“Doc, can I use the skin from my belly doc no warny mate we must use the skin from you’re a** batty face boy calm down,” Samuels wrote on Instagram.

The controversy started when Ben Stokes during a BBC podcast, joked he wouldn’t wish the 14 days of quarantine on his worst enemy in the Jamaican cricketer.

To which Samuels posted on his Instagram story: “No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b*tch still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn har into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone (sic)."

In another post soon after, he took a potshot at Warne.

“ICC cricketing world ben b*tch stokes Shane b*tch warn and a few b*tch west Indians cricketers who sell out sextillion7thpower nothing to f*ck with my army bigger and we richer (sic),” he wrote in the post, captioning it ‘yes I am the bad guy so what!’.

Warne gave an earful to Marlon Samuels on Wednesday and wrote: "I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex-teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son"

