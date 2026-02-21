Colombo weather: Is there reserve day for Super 8 clash between NZ vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026?

Colombo:

The rain has played a spoilsport so far in the heavyweight clash between New Zealand and Pakistan in the Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. Soon after the toss, the drizzle began, which turned to a light shower and then heavy. The match officials announced that there will be a reduction in overs if the match doesn’t start within 8:10 pm and the cut-off time is announced to 10:16 pm IST.

With that, the biggest question remains whether there’s a reserve day in place for the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup. The answer is no. If the match fails to start within 10:16 pm, both teams will share a point each. The reserve days are only placed for the semi-finals and the final of the marquee tournament.

Pakistan opt to bat first

After winning the toss, Pakistan have opted to bat first in the clash against New Zealand. Despite the presence of dark clouds, Salman Agha’s decision was quite baffling as the DLS will come into the picture. He also announced one change to the playing XI, as Fakhar Zaman made his long-awaited return to the playing XI, replacing Khawaja Nawaf.

New Zealand, on the other hand, made three changes to the playing XI. Captain Mitchell Santner made his return, alongside Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson. The BlackCaps are playing an additional spinner as the conditions have been very supportive in Colombo.

“We have 3 changes. We have gone with an extra spinner Ish Sodhi instead of Kyle Jamieson. Lockie is back for Duffy. Could be a little bit different here (compared to the conditions in Chennai), but we have seen a lot of the games throughout the tournament here and we know the challenge they possess,” Santner said.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

