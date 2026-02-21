Colombo weather: Cut-off time announced for PAK vs NZ as rain play spoilsport

Colombo:

The Super Eights clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium has been spoiled by the rain. The covers were removed just before the toss, which Pakistan won and eventually elected to bat first. However, before Mitchell Santner got to speak to Nick Knight during the toss, the rain was back and it eventually forced the curators to bring back the cover to protect the pitch.

As per the forecast, the rain is expected to continue to play spoilsport throughout the night. Even if the match starts, it is expected to be paused again. However, the International Cricket Council, in the meantime, has already announced 10:16 pm as the cut-off time for a five-over match. In case the game fails to start at that point, each team will share a point each.

Pakistan opt to bat first

Just before the rain was back in Colombo, Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first. If the game starts at all, the decision could come back and haunt the team as DLS could play a major role.

In the meantime, Pakistan have made one change to their playing XI. Fakhar Zaman finally made his return to the playing XI, replacing Khawaja Nawaf. Despite a poor showing so far in the tournament, the team management have placed their trust in veteran Babar Azam.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have made three changes to the squad. Captain Mitchell Santner has returned to the playing XI alongside spinner Ish Sodhi and ace pacer Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

