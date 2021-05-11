Colombo to host all matches of Sri Lanka vs India ODI and T20 series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo Indian players.

With a young-look Indian team set to travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-over series vs Sri Lanka in July, sports website Sportstar reported that Colombo will host all six matches -- three ODIs and as many T20Is -- with all games to be played at the iconic R Premdasa Stadium.

The COVID-19 situation is under control in the island nation and Sri Lanka Cricket is being cautious by involving no travelling for the teams during the series whle keeping them secure inside a bio-bubble.

"We plan to host the entire series at one venue. As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time," Professor Arjuna de Silva, SLC's Administrative Committee chairman, told Sportstar on Monday.

The Indian team is expected to travel to Sri Lanka on July 5 for the series.

According to the schedule by SLC, the ODI series will begin on July 13 after Indian team serves seven-day mandatory quarantine. The T20I series will be played between July 22 and 27.