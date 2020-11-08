Colombo Kings to take on Kandy Tuskers in 2020 Lanka Premier League opener

Image Source : @LPLT20OFFICIAL MRICS Hambantota

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin from November 26 with Colombo Kings taking on Kandy Tuskers in the tournament opener.

The other three teams participating in the league are Dambulla Hawks, Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions.

The T20 tournament, which will comprise of 23 matches, will see double headers being played on each day till the semi-finals which will be played on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. All the matches will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

"The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Matches to be played on November 27 and December 4 will start at 8:00 pm," the Sri Lanka Cricket said in an official statement.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan will be playing for Kandy Tuskers. Earlier, Manpreet Gony and Manvinder Bisla were picked by Colombo Kings. However, later on, Bisla pulled out of the tournament. Along with Bisla, Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, David Miller and David Malan were the other overseas players who had pulled out of tournament.

