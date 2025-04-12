Colin Munro surpasses Rilee Rossouw, becomes foreigner with most half-centuries in PSL history Colin Munro surpassed South Africa international Rilee Rossouw to become the foreigner with the most half-centuries in the Pakistan Super League. He now has 13 half-centuries to his name in the PSL.

Former New Zealand international Colin Munro smashed his 13th half-century against Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). With that, the 38-year-old surpassed Rilee Rossouw and became the foreigner with the most number of half-centuries in the PSL. He made 59* runs off 42 balls in the match as Islamabad United won the match by eight wickets.

Batting first, Lahore lost both their openers early. Fakhar Zaman departed for one while Mohammad Naeem made eight runs. Batting at number three, Abdullah Shafique played an important knock of 66 runs off 38 deliveries but the Pakistan international didn’t have enough support from the other batters. Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza, batting at four, five and six, made 13,0 and 23 runs respectively.

Lahore eventually posted 139 runs on the board in the first innings. Jason Holder picked up a four-wicket haul for Islamabad while captain Shadab Khan notched three.

When it came to the chase, Islamabad opener Andries Gous departed early and that brought Munro to the crease. He played some fantastic shots and got the job done for the team. Salman Agha supported him well in the middle, scoring an unbeaten 41 runs off 34 deliveries as Islamadab won the match with 14 balls remaining.

Notably, Munro stands sixth on the list of most half-centuries in the PSL. Star batter Babar Azam tops the list with 35 half-centuries, followed by Mohammad Rizwan and Zaman with 21 and Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik with 15.

After the game, captain Shadab opened up on the victory, stating that he had worked hard on his bowling and hoped to stay consistent for the rest of the season.

“T20 cricket, you need to execute the plans and the bowling was very good today. I worked so hard on my bowling, if I do well as a bowler, it only benefits my team. It came out well, hopefully, it stays long, for both the team and for Pakistan as well. I think you need to rest as well, we don't have international cricket and are playing PSL,” Shadab said in the post-match presentation.