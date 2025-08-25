Coincidence or well-earned streak? Travis Head's centuries continue to remain unblemished for Australia Australia lost the three-match ODI series against South Africa 1-2 but ensured that the visitors didn't sweep the series, with a colossal batting effort, posting a huge score of 431 runs on the board, riding on centuries from the top three of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green.

Mackay:

Australia are yet to lose an international match when Travis Head has hit a century! As simple as that! For the hard-hitting left-hander, who has been struggling for runs all series, it was a way to storm back to form, where he could express himself and just bat the way he does and for Australia, skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bat first, in a hope that the hosts avoid a series whitewash against South Africa in Mackay on Sunday, August 24 and it was a win-win for both.

Travis Head scoring a century has been a winning formula for Australia, famously in the World Test Championship (WTC) and World Cup finals and it continued on Sunday as well. It was Head's seventh ODI century and 16th overall, including nine in Tests and Australia are yet to lose any of those matches. India were able to draw the Brisbane Test last year in December, where Head amassed 152 in the first innings, but Australia have won the 15 other.

The streak began from Head's maiden hundred for Australia during the 2017 ODI against Pakistan in Adelaide and has tormented the likes of England, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, with India featuring on the list most times (4). Head was undergoing a wretched form and with the series already lost, batting first provided him and skipper Mitchell Marsh with the freedom to play the way they wanted, against a depleted South Africa, who rested their key fast bowlers since it was a dead rubber.

Head reached his milestone in just 80 balls, before scoring the next 42 runs off just 23 as he went into overdrive after completing his three figures. It helped that Marsh also motored along to a quickfire century, before Cameron Green took apart South African bowling, walloping to a 47-ball hundred, the second-fastest by an Australian batter.

Australia posted a magnificent total of 431 runs on the board and South Africa collapsed to 155 all-out in the run chase. The Proteas sealed the series 2-1 but Australia managed to come out trumps in the decider.