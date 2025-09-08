Codi Yusuf registers worst bowling figures for South Africa on ODI debut amid England hammering The 27-year-old pacer was taken to the cleaners on his debut by the likes of Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root and Jos Buttler as England plundered 414 runs in their 50 overs batting first in the ODI series dead rubber in Southampton.

Southampton :

After South Africa sealed the series, it was time for their bowlers to go the distance as they rested their spearhead Lungi Ngidi and didn't bring back Kagiso Rabada since the assignment was already done. The 27-year-old Codi Yusuf, having made his Test debut in July against Zimbabwe, was handed his ODI cap and it wasn't the most auspicious one as England of 2016-2019 was on show on Sunday at the Rose Bowl, plundering 414 runs off their 50 overs.

Similar to the beating England's Sonny Baker got on his debut in the series opener at Headingley, England batters Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root and Jos Buttler were particularly severe on the debutant Yusuf, who ended up conceding 80 runs in his 10 overs and didn't even get off the mark in his career. Yusuf ended up bowling the worst spell for a Proteas debutant in ODIs, leapfrogging Duanne Olivier, who had conceded 73 against Pakistan back in 2019.

Most expensive figures for South Africa in ODIs on debut

0/80 - Codi Yusuf (vs ENG), Southampton 2025

2/73 - Duanne Olivier (vs PAK), Gqeberha 2019

1/72 - Keshav Maharaj (vs ENG), Southampton 2017

4/72 - Kwena Maphaka (vs PAK), Cape Town 2024

Not just Yusuf, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, everyone took a pasting as England batters were in some really good and destructive mood on a very good pitch in Southampton. While Bethell slammed his maiden century in professional cricket, Root also brought up his 19th century in the format. The quickfire fifties from Smith and Buttler ensured that they pushed the score beyond 400 for England.

This was the second time that the South African bowlers were taken for over 400 runs in a series dead rubber in a span of 15 days, as Australia inflicted the same pain on the Proteas in Mackay a couple of weeks ago. While South Africa did got past 100 that day, Sunday was even worse as the visitors suffered the heaviest defeat in ODI history with England winning by 342 runs.