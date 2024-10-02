Coach T Dilip reveals winners of Impact Fielder of the Series award after India's win over Bangladesh | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's fielding coach T Dilip in conversation with assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate.

Fielding coach T Dilip lauded the performances of the Indian players throughout the course of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh and revealed the winners of the customary Fielder of the Series award after the end of the Kanpur Test.

Digressing from the norm, Dilip awarded two fielding medals instead of one and announced Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj as the winners. Both Jaiswal and Siraj were phenomenal in the field during the Kanpur Test and took jaw-dropping catches to enchant the fans.

Jaiswal took two excellent catches in the slip cordon in the first and the second innings respectively to earn the award. In the first innings, Jaiswal grabbed a stunner to dismiss Zakir Hasan while diving low to his right. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire who concluded that the youngster had his hands safely underneath the ball.

Watch the video:

In the second innings, Jaiswal took another stunning catch to help his side get rid of the dangerous-looking Shadman Islam. Islam had already scored a half-century and was batting like a thorn in India's road to victory. Jaiswal took a sharp catch in the slips to help the hosts look past Islam.

What stood out about Jaiswal's catch was that he took just 0.53 seconds to react and grab the opportunity.

On the other hand, Siraj too held onto a spectacular catch while backpedaling in the first innings to dismiss Bangladesh's veteran allrounder, Shakib Al Hasan. Siraj backpedalled from mid-off to hold on to a sensational catch as Shakib miscued a lofted shot against right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

KL Rahul was also one of the top contenders to win the award as he had also claimed a superb catch in the second innings to help India see the back of Mominul Haque on the fifth and final day of the Kanpur Test.