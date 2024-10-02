Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Coach T Dilip reveals winners of Impact Fielder of the Series award after India's win over Bangladesh | WATCH

Coach T Dilip reveals winners of Impact Fielder of the Series award after India's win over Bangladesh | WATCH

Skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Siraj took two breathtaking catches during the Kanpur Test which shifted the momentum in India's favour. Even KL Rahul grabbed a sharp catch at leg slip to stun the visitors.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 10:19 IST
India's fielding coach T Dilip in conversation with assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate.
Image Source : PTI India's fielding coach T Dilip in conversation with assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate.

Fielding coach T Dilip lauded the performances of the Indian players throughout the course of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh and revealed the winners of the customary Fielder of the Series award after the end of the Kanpur Test.

Digressing from the norm, Dilip awarded two fielding medals instead of one and announced Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj as the winners. Both Jaiswal and Siraj were phenomenal in the field during the Kanpur Test and took jaw-dropping catches to enchant the fans.

Jaiswal took two excellent catches in the slip cordon in the first and the second innings respectively to earn the award. In the first innings, Jaiswal grabbed a stunner to dismiss Zakir Hasan while diving low to his right. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire who concluded that the youngster had his hands safely underneath the ball.

Watch the video:

In the second innings, Jaiswal took another stunning catch to help his side get rid of the dangerous-looking Shadman Islam. Islam had already scored a half-century and was batting like a thorn in India's road to victory. Jaiswal took a sharp catch in the slips to help the hosts look past Islam. 

What stood out about Jaiswal's catch was that he took just 0.53 seconds to react and grab the opportunity.

Related Stories
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan's white-ball captain

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan's white-ball captain

Tim Southee relinquishes New Zealand's Test captaincy; replacement announced

Tim Southee relinquishes New Zealand's Test captaincy; replacement announced

Mayank Agarwal named as captain of Karnataka for first two rounds of Ranji Trophy

Mayank Agarwal named as captain of Karnataka for first two rounds of Ranji Trophy

On the other hand, Siraj too held onto a spectacular catch while backpedaling in the first innings to dismiss Bangladesh's veteran allrounder, Shakib Al Hasan. Siraj backpedalled from mid-off to hold on to a sensational catch as Shakib miscued a lofted shot against right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

KL Rahul was also one of the top contenders to win the award as he had also claimed a superb catch in the second innings to help India see the back of Mominul Haque on the fifth and final day of the Kanpur Test.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement