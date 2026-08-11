Co-owners Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham unveil Rotterdam Dockers jersey ahead of maiden ETPL

New Delhi:

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), co-owners of Rotterdam Dockers - Jonty Rhodes and John Abraham - have unveiled the jerseys of the franchise during an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The tournament, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), will pit teams from different cities in Europe and is slated to start on August 26.

The jersey was unveiled at an event in Mumbai in the presence of the two co-owners as Fireflies.ai was named the official jersey partner. Both the co-owners and the co-founder and CEO of Fireflies.ai, Krish Ramineni, were present at the ceremony.

Chance for Rotterdam to become Europe's backbone: Rhodes

Former South Africa cricketer Rhodes felt that his team has a chance to become the backbone of the sport in Europe and is excited to be part of the tournament. "Rotterdam is the gateway to Europe, and the Rotterdam Dockers have a unique opportunity to become a backbone for cricket in the region, much like the dockers who built the city, Rhodes said.

"Being part of the ETPL is exciting because it gives us a platform to develop the young talent already present in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, while helping take the game forward across the continent. We want to compete for the trophy from day one, but our bigger ambition is to build something that can have a lasting impact on the growth of cricket in Europe."

ETPL can play a big role in making cricket global: Abraham

Indian actor John Abraham reflected on being part of the franchise league and opined that the league can be vital in making the sport global. "Sport has always been a big part of my life, and being part of the European T20 Premier League gives us an opportunity to contribute to the growth of cricket in Europe, particularly by developing grassroots talent across the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland.

"With the calibre of players involved and the vision behind the league, I genuinely believe the ETPL can play a role in making cricket a truly global sport, and I’m incredibly excited to be part of this journey with Rotterdam Dockers."

Rotterdam Dockers will open their campaign against Amsterdam Flames in the opening fixture of the inaugural ETPL on August 26 in Voorburg. Faf du Plessis is the captain of the franchise, which has a blend of international and Dutch players. The squad features Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Logan van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe.

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