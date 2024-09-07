Chris Woakes turns into off-spinner in rare scenes at Kia Oval in England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Chris Woakes.

In some rare scenes in the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test at Kia Oval, right-arm fast bowler Chris Woakes turned into an off-spinner for a short duration. Woakes is the major lynchpin in the England bowling line-up after the retirement of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Due to the light issues at Kia Oval in the ongoing Test, Woakes was forced to bowl spin despite of his usual pace on the second day. The incident took place in the 7th over of Sri Lanka's innings right after he took the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne.

The umpires informed England captain Ollie Pope about the deteriorating light condition at the Oval after Woakes was two balls into his fourth over. Woakes had to turn into an off-spinner for the remainder of the four balls of his over and got hit for a four on a shorter-length delivery.

Watch the video of Woakes spin-bowling here: