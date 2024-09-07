Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Chris Woakes turns into off-spinner in rare scenes at Kia Oval in England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test | WATCH

Chris Woakes was forced to turn into an off-spinner on Day 2 of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test at the Kia Oval. Woakes bowled spin after taking the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne. The England Cricket shared the video.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2024 19:44 IST
Chris Woakes.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Chris Woakes.

In some rare scenes in the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test at Kia Oval, right-arm fast bowler Chris Woakes turned into an off-spinner for a short duration. Woakes is the major lynchpin in the England bowling line-up after the retirement of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. 

Due to the light issues at Kia Oval in the ongoing Test, Woakes was forced to bowl spin despite of his usual pace on the second day. The incident took place in the 7th over of Sri Lanka's innings right after he took the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne. 

The umpires informed England captain Ollie Pope about the deteriorating light condition at the Oval after Woakes was two balls into his fourth over. Woakes had to turn into an off-spinner for the remainder of the four balls of his over and got hit for a four on a shorter-length delivery. 

Watch the video of Woakes spin-bowling here:

