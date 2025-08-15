Chris Woakes provides latest update about his shoulder injury, says 'certainly a good news' England all-rounder Chris Woakes seemed in excruciating pain on the final day of the Oval Test after dislocating his shoulder. Woakes sustained the injury on Day 1 of the fifth Test of the series against India and didn't take much part in the rest of the match, before coming out to bat on Day 5.

London:

England all-rounder Chris Woakes breathed a sigh of relief as he was able to move his arm a little better and opted against undergoing surgery, following a shoulder injury during the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval.

“Certainly good news for me. That’s the best way to look at it," Woakes, without an arm sling, commented to Sky Sports at The Hundred. “Obviously, out of the sling and feel like I can move it a lot better now, which is good two weeks down the line. I suppose once you get a little bit more movement into it, it feels a little bit more normal. But still a lot of work to do," he added.

Woakes, who had a lackluster performance in the five-Test series against India with only 11 wickets, mentioned that he is concentrating on rehabilitation after deciding against surgery to be fit for the crucial Ashes series.

“Going to try and (stay) focused on the rehab and get it as strong as possible. Ideally, not for surgery for now, but we’ll see how that goes and hopefully we can get it nice and strong again," the pacer said.