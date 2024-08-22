Chris Woakes keeps England high on priority list as cricket continues to move towards franchise model

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Woakes.

In a world where cricket is gradually moving towards the franchise model and players are prioritizing franchise cricket over playing for their respective countries, England's Chris Woakes is committed to serving his nation and promises not to "shy away from" the call of duty.

Woakes is currently the most experienced campaigner in England's Test outfit following the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. He is aware of the responsibilities he is supposed to shoulder, being the senior warhorse.

He led England's attack on day one of the Old Trafford Test in Manchester and emerged as the pick of all the English bowlers with figures of 3/32, accounting of Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.

"I certainly wouldn't shy away from it," Woakes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo after the end of day one of the Old Trafford Test. "I'll play for England where I'm picked to play for England. I certainly wouldn't rule myself out, and obviously that will be a discussion for probably further down the line, but I'm certainly not ruling myself out. The selectors will have their plans, but I'm certainly not going to turn down a tour if selected, so we shall see."

"Naturally as you get older, the more Test cricket you play, you pick up new skills, you have more experience to fall back on and are a little bit wiser," Woakes added. "I haven't played an away Test for a little while, so it's hard to look back at that - but that might be a good thing as well, that I haven't in a little while. It gives you a little fresh look on things."

Woakes is not taking his place in England's playing XI for granted and has consistently worked hard on his batting as much as his bowling to ensure that he gets selected ahead of “someone else, who maybe can't quite fulfil that role”.

"I've worked hard on my batting in my whole career," he mentioned. "It's not something which I've always found easy. I've put in some hard yards to make sure that I'm capable of doing that, and it's an extra string in the bow which allows you to potentially be selected ahead of someone else, who maybe can't quite fulfil that role.

"I feel like batting at No. 8 in the Test side, it's probably a role which sometimes goes under the radar. You do have to be able to contribute with the bat and it's not necessarily just the runs you score; it's the time you spend out there to bat with the genuine batters that you come and join in the middle, who can then add more runs for the side."