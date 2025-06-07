Chris Woakes expects India to find Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's replacement soon Senior England all-rounder Chris Woakes expects India to find Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's replacements soon. He noted that the five-match Test series against India will be challenging and also lauded KL Rahul for his century against England Lions in the second unofficial Test.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the blockbuster England series, star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket. The two senior cricketers played a pivotal role in India’s success in red-ball cricket in recent times, but have struggled in the past few months, leading to their decision to retire.

In the meantime, England all-rounder Chris Woakes mentioned their contribution to the game but expects the team to find Rohit and Kohli’s replacements soon. He reminded that the country has tremendous squad depth and hence, he expects high-standard cricketers to come out the play some good cricket in England in the upcoming series. He thus expects a tough challenge this English summer.

“Had some good battles with Virat and Rohit over the years. For the game itself, it is a shame that they won't be there. But Indian cricket has so much depth that players that come in, I am sure they will be of very high standard who would have proven themselves in some way or another,” Woakes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“They'll be hard, regardless of the conditions, where you are playing them. Indian batters are always pretty good. It'll be a tough challenge," he added.

Chris Woakes is currently playing for England Lions against India A. In the second unofficial Test, the veteran picked up three crucial wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair. This will give him plenty of confidence ahead of the Test series, especially as he is now the senior-most pacer in the squad.

For India, KL Rahul had a fantastic time in Northampton, scoring a scintillating century. Woakes was impressed by that. “KL played really well. Good hundred on a wicket which did a bit all day, there was periods when it went quiet when there wasn't much in the wicket. I think it did a bit for most of the day,” Woakes said.