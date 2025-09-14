Chris Lynn equals T20 record of Indian trio of Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill after Blast semis ton Veteran Australian batter Chris Lynn brought his best to the T20 Blast finals day, becoming the first batter in history to slam a century on the d-day as Hampshire bulldozed Northamptonshire. However, Hampshire couldn't go all the way, with Somerset winning the Blast for the third time.

Chris Lynn, the veteran Australian T20 basher, was at it again for Hampshire on the finals day of the Vitality Blast or the T20 Blast at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 13, as he went berserk in the semi-final against his previous side Northants, slamming a 49-ball ton in a knockout on his way to a five-six assault against Lloyd Pope. Lynn thereby became the first player in the Blast history to hit a century on the finals day, while ripping apart the Northants bowlers.

Lynn hit 11 sixes in all during his unbeaten knock of 108 off just 51 balls. This was Lynn's sixth T20 hundred, fourth in the Blast and first for Hampshire, with the remaining three being scored for Northamptonshire during the 2022 and 2023 editions. Lynn equalled the likes of Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Sahibzada Farhan, Shane Watson, Martin Guptill, Jason Roy and Colin Munro, all with six centuries in the format.

Defending 154 (DLS method), Northants would have been in the game had they gotten Lynn out earlier given they got three batters in the top four out for single-digit scores but Lynn-sanity single-handedly took Hampshire across the line, into the final.

The 35-year-old, however, couldn't replicate his magic in the final as Craig Overton of Somerset was able to limit the damage to just one six and a four. However, Toby Albert and skipper James Vince scored quickfire fifties, with a little cameo from Benny Howell at the end to post a strong total of 194 runs while batting first in the final.

Unfortunately for the three-time champions, Somerset batters, led by Will Smeed at the top, were too good in the end collectively, chasing down such a huge target with one of the most calculative chases put out in recent times. While Smeed was the top-scorer with a 59-ball 94, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Rew, Sean Dickson, and captain Lewis Gregory at the end, all played their part, finishing the game with an over to spare.