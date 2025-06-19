Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Pollard to reunite for West Indies Champions at WCL 2025 The hard-hitting West Indies trio of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard are set to reunite for the legends side in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends in the UK. The West Indies Champions made it to the semis in the inaugural edition but were knocked out by Pakistan.

Birmingham:

T20 legend Chris Gayle will return to the World Championship of Legends for the second edition, leading the West Indies Champions yet again. However, this time it will be a star-studded affair for the Caribbean legends, with Gayle set to reunite with some of the greats of West Indies cricket, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard - all three part of the T20 World Cup-winning outfit twice in 2012 and 2016.

"Last year, I promised the fans that this season would be greater—and here we are. I’m back as captain of the West Indies Champions, playing alongside my brothers Bravo and Pollard. With this squad, expect nothing less than fireworks. West Indies cricket runs through our veins—we’re here to win," Gayle said in a WCL statement.

Bravo and Pollard, two friends for the longest time, were excited to get back together after having played alongside each other in international cricket and in the leagues around the world and wear the maroon again. "It's great to be representing the West Indies once again - I'm incredibly excited to play with and against good friends and cricketing legends. Polly and I have been good friends for such a long time. Now, we represent our nation once more in the World Championship of Legends," said Bravo.

"We played together for many years for the West Indies and in franchise cricket — it's nice to be able to do that once again. For me too, coming back feels special. To once again wear the colours of West Indies Champions and compete with legends is something I couldn’t pass up," Pollard added.

The West Indies Champions made it to the semi-finals last year but lost in the knockouts against Pakistan, who eventually suffered a defeat against India Champions in the final.

Birmingham, Northampton, Leeds and Leicester are scheduled to host the tournament this time around from July 18 to August 2. The West Indies Champions will commence their campaign on July 19 at Edgbaston against the South Africa Champions.