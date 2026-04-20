Chris Gayle becomes co-owner of Glasgow Mugafians in European T20 League, tournament to start from August 26

New Delhi:

The European T20 Premier League ( ETPL), Europe’s first ICC-sanctioned T20 franchise league, have announced the Glasgow Mugafians as the new franchise which will represent Scotland. Backed by the Mugafi Group as founding partner, the franchise is owned by Tansha Batra, with West Indies legend Chris Gayle joining as Co-Owner.

This is the new innings for Gayle after playing in several leagues across the world during his illustrious career. For the unversed, the inaugural edition of the ETPL is set to be played from August 26 to September 20 this year. A total of six franchises - representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, will compete in a total of 33 matches for the ultimate glory.

"Stepping into the role of co-owner of Glasgow Mugafians marks an exciting new chapter for me. The ETPL is already creating waves globally, and having played in franchise leagues around the world, I’m confident this will be something special.

"Europe represents cricket’s final frontier, and the ETPL has the potential to unravel promising local talent and nurture future heroes who will strengthen the sport in that region. I can’t wait to get started on this new journey," Gayle, who is also the global brand ambassador of Glasgow Mugafians, said.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Glasgow's addition to ETPL

For the unversed, the ETPL is backed by a renowned Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who is the co-owner of the league. He was delighted to welcome the new franchise backed by Gayle. "We are delighted to welcome the Mugafi Group and Chris Gayle to this journey.

"Europe represents one of the most exciting frontiers for cricket, a region rich in sporting culture, diversity and untapped potential. With the ETPL, we are not just building a league but creating a platform that can unlock talent, unite markets and establish Europe as a powerful new center of the global game," he said.

Also Read