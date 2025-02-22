Chinelle Henry smacks joint-fastest half-century in WPL history Chinelle Henry smacked an 18-ball half-century against Delhi Capitals at M Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With that, she set the record of smashing the joint-fastest half-century in WPL history.

UP Warriroz’s Chinelle Henry smacked an 18-ball half-century against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Deepti Sharma-led side had a difficult start, having been reduced to 89/6 and that’s when Chenille rose to the occasion and changed the complexion of the game. She meant business right from the beginning as Delhi bowlers looked clueless against her. Whatever they were bowling, Chenille backed herself for a hit and it resulted in her hitting eight sixes in the match.

Meanwhile, Chinelle’s 18-ball half-century is the joint-fastest in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history. Sophia Dunkley set the record against Gujarat Giants in 2022 at Brabourne. The West Indies international matched the record and ended up scoring 62 runs off 23 balls. Courtesy of her blistering batting, UP posted 177 runs in the first innings.

Fastest half-century in WPL:

Player Balls taken Team Opponent Chinelle Henry 18 UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals Sophia Dunkley 18 Gujarat Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Shafali Verma 19 Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Sophie Devine 20 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Giants Harmanpreet Kaur 22 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants

After the end of the first innings, Chinelle opened up on her innings and mentioned that the coach inspired her to play aggressively. She reminded that the last game didn’t go according to the plan for UP Warriroz and they wanted to put a better performance on the pitch against Delhi.

“When I went into bat, we were in some trouble. Coach said to me that 120 isn't going to win us the game. It was about backing my skills. I was just targeting wherever they bowled the ball. It paid off for me. Last game we were disappointed to not get the win after putting up a fight. The talk was to tighten the things we didn't do well with our fielding,” she said while talking to the commentators.

Notably, UP had a difficult start to their campaign, having lost both the games so far. They desperately need a win to get things back on track in order to make it to the playoffs of the 2025 edition.