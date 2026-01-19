'Childish statement': Manoj Tiwary weighs in on India-Bangladesh controversy ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, in an exclusive conversation with India TV talked about the ongoing situation between India and Bangladesh after the latter decided against travelling to India for the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

The T20 World Cup 2026 is looming on the horizon; the marquee event is all set to kick off on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With the event approaching, one of the biggest talking points has been the ever-developing situation between India and Bangladesh.

It is worth noting that due to the political tensions between India and Bangladesh, the BCCI instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad ahead of the new season. The same saw the BCB write the ICC, requesting their World Cup matches to be moved out of India, citing security reasons.

Speaking on the matter, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, in an exclusive chat with India TV, stated that Bangladesh should not be allowed to play cricket in India.

“It is a childish statement to say that security reasons are why they cannot travel for the World Cup. Your former PM, Sheikh Hasina, stayed in this country. You need to have knowledge before giving your opinion; They should not play, whether that would be Pakistan, England, or France. If there are unnecessary killings, one should stand with their country, whether that means there should be no cricket matches,” Manoj Tiwary told India TV.

India to kick off World Cup campaign by taking on the USA

Speaking of the upcoming T20 World Cup, team India will be kicking off their campaign by taking on the USA. The two sides will take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is slated to kick off its World Cup campaign on the opening day as well. The side is scheduled to face the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7.

