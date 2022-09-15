Chief selector ki cheap selection: Mohammad Amir blasts Wasim Abbasi after T20 World Cup squad announcement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Amir | File Photo

Pakistan on Thursday announced their squads for the T20 World Cup in Australia and for the 7-match T20 series vs Pakistan at home. Responding to the selection news, former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir took to Twitter to take a dig at the selection and the selector.

He said, "chief selector ki cheap selection."

Amir and PCB have long been at loggerheads with each other. While announcing his retirement, the pacer also mentioned that the atmosphere of the team and the board is pretty bad, and his mental state was being affected by the same.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

More to follow...

