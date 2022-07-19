Cheteshwar Pujara to captain Sussex against Middlesex as Tom Haines out for 6 weeks

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pujara | File Photo

Highlights Sussex Head Coach said that Pujara has been a leader ever since he joined.

Tom Haines was ruled out for at least 5-6 weeks owing to an injury.

Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to lead Sussex in the crucial encounter against Middlesex after Tom Haines was ruled out for at least 5-6 weeks owing to an injury.

"Cheteshwar Pujara has been named interim captain for Sussex following the news that Tom Haines will be out for around 5-6 weeks after breaking a bone in his hand whilst batting against Leicestershire last week," said Sussex in a statement. Ian Salisbury, Sussex Head Coach, went on to say that Pujara has been a leader ever since he joined the team and has been very keen on stepping up in the absence of Tom.

“Puj was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom, he sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined. Finny did a brilliant job for us after Tom was injured and will remain the senior figure among our bowlers. By having a batter take up the role it means Finn can focus on leading our attack. Puj is a vastly experienced and qualified person who I know will do a fantastic job.”

Pujara has been in some form in the longest format of the game. During the recently concluded fifth and final Test vs England, Pujara scored 66 off 168 in the 2nd innings of the match.

As far as his stint with Sussex is concerned, the 34-year-old cricketer slammed two centuries and two double-centuries, scored 766 runs in 6 matches, owing to which he made a comeback to the Indian Test side.