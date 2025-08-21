Cheteshwar Pujara to be available for Saurashtra for Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Report Cheteshwar Pujara scored 402 runs in seven Ranji Trophy matches in the last season, but wasn't picked in the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy. Pujara swiftly moved to a commentary stint during the England-India series, as it looks like his India playing days might be done.

Rajkot:

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has indicated his availability for the new season of the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic red-ball competition. Pujara, who was picked in the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, made a swift transition during India's tour of England to broadcasting. Even though it looks like an India recall might be out of the equation, Pujara still wants to give something to red-ball cricket.

"He has signalled his readiness to play in the upcoming Ranji season. It is, of course, good news for us as his experience will be a big advantage for the team," an SCA official was quoted by Cricbuzz. Pujara amassed 402 runs in seven matches during the Ranji Trophy last season, averaging 40.20, scoring a hundred and a half-century each. Saurashtra made it through to the knockouts but ended up on the wrong side of the result in the quarter-final against local rivals, Gujarat.

Pujara last played for India during the World Test Championship final in 2023 against Australia. The 37-year-old played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India, scoring 7,195 runs in the longest format, averaging 43.61, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties. Pujara might be in the twilight of his career, but he may still have aspirations of winning the Ranji Trophy with Saurashtra.

Rahane steps down as Mumbai captain

Meanwhile, another senior India batter, Ajinkya Rahane, too, confirmed that he will continue to play for Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season; however, he stepped down from the captaincy role. Rahane led Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals last season, before the domestic stalwarts lost to the eventual champions Vidarbha in the final.

The 2025-26 edition of the Ranji Trophy will take place in three phases. The first one kicks off on October 15 and runs until November 19. The second one begins on January 22 in 2026, until February 1 before the knockouts commence on February 6.